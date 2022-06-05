Fans have criticized Sonic Frontiers, who asked Sega to delay the release – Nerd4.life

vocal boundaries It was finally introduced by Sega in an official way, with a few gameplay videos detailing the real game, but this It doesn’t seem to be liked by many fansMany of them also started a kind of social trend that They ask Sega to postpone the exit of the game so you can improve it.

Just yesterday we saw the trailer for the Sonic Frontiers combat system, which follows the first official 7-minute gameplay video Sega revealed this week.

The game appears to be quite advanced, but the result does not seem to impress some of the most passionate users, who have been somewhat critical of the new game in development. In the hours after the videos were shown, the hashtag #DelaySonicFrontiers also became popular on Twitter for a while, just to illustrate the general sentiments of a portion of the historical Sega series users.

The idea, according to these players, is that the game will need this More time for enrichment and optimizationConsidering that Sega plans to launch it during 2022 and therefore in the coming months.

It might not be enough to have the perfectly thought-out, clean game that fans want at this point: Sonic Frontiers should represent the Sega icon’s huge payoff among 3D platformIn this case, it is set in an ambitious open world that allows for an unprecedented exploration of the series.

In any case, it is clear that the final result has not yet appeared, because the version shown so far from Sonic Frontiers is still preliminary, in development.