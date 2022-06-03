Famous 2022 Island today is not on air due to / no listening problems but…

Celebrity Island 2022 is not broadcasting, why? From two appointments to one weekly

L ‘Famous 2022 Island Not broadcasting tonight Friday 3 June. Change plans for your hosting reality show ilary plassi, which goes back to the old days with one episode a week and no longer two dates every seven days. This is rumored to avoid conflict with the Spanish version of the Supervivientes, with which the famous 2022 Islander shares space and some locations in Honduras. No problems with listening, based on the decision of Mediaset. Reducing appointments with Al Jazeera does not change the duration of the show, which will end on June 27.

Celebrity Island 2022 not to air, schedule change for Elari Blasey

Next episode ofFamous Island It will be Monday, June 6th as it was already announced during the last episode. Remember, Celebrity Island has been extended by one month compared to the original, or five Mondays until the day of the final. On the other hand, there is no change of dates with Alvin’s daytime events: always Monday through Friday on Canal 5 at 3.50pm. Monday to Friday at Mediaset Extra at 20.30; Finally from Monday to Friday at La5 at 00.40.

