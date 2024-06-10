European Elections Live Counting: All Results

Updated on 01.41 – Perugia, 159 in 25 categories of results examined

Updated at 01.36 – Perugia, 21 results out of 159 sections were examined

Updated on 01.28 – Perugia, 9 out of 159 sections examined: Italy’s PT-Brothers. Third place for Forza Italia.

Updated on 01.26 – Voting data in Terni province is solid: 54.65% of those eligible to vote.

Updated on 01.22 – 333 out of 1,000 factions surveyed: 32.51% in FdI, 25.67% in Pd, 8.95% in M5s, Forza Italia 7.91%, 7.09% in Lega, 5.37% in Alleanza Verdi Sinistra, 5.37% in Europe, Popular 8. America, Action 3.10%. 2.48%.

Update 1.12 am – Voting data in Perugia is solid: 67.56% of eligible voters voted.

Updated on 01.08 – The FdI is still the first party, with 2,151 of the 11,829 sections in the Central Italy constituency. The Democratic Party follows suit. All data.

Updated at 00.53 – 252 out of 1000 sections examined: FdI 32.67%, Pd 25.56%

Updated at 00.46 – 184 of 1,000 segments examined

Updated at 00.33 – With 135 of the 1,000 divisions in Umbria surveyed, the FdI is still the leading party. The Democratic Party follows suit.

Updated at 00.32 – Turnout exceeded 60% in 948 out of 1,000 constituencies in Umbria.

Updated at 00.24 – In Umbria, 102 sections out of 1,000 were examined: Fratelli d’Italia is the first party with 32.26%.

Updated on 00.11 – With 866 divisions out of 1,000, Umbria recorded 59.59% of the vote.

Updated on 00.07 – 23 out of 1000 segments examined

Update at 00.00 – With 810 divisions out of 1,000, turnout in Umbria rose to 58.72%.

Updated 11.58pm – Surveyed the first nine divisions in Umbria. FdI is the first party.

Updated at 11.49 pm – First piece of data on turnout: 55.64% in Umbria with 168 divisions out of 1,000.

Updated at 11.47 pm – Estimated seats YouTrend for SkyTG24: The Brothers of Italy (ECR) and the Democratic Party (S&D) will be the two parties with the most MEPs: 21 to 25 for Giorgia Meloni’s party, 17 to 21 for Ellie Schlein’s party.

Updated at 11.42 pm – Instant poll for Mediaset Tecné: Brothers of Italy 25.5-29.5%, Democratic Party 21.5-25.5%, 5Star Movement 10.5-14.5%, Forza Italia 8-12%, Lega 6 -10%, Alleanza Verdi Sinistra 5-7%. % States of Europe 3-5%, action 2.5-4.5%.

Updated at 11.21 pm – At the national level, exit polls for Roy in the European elections have come in: Fratelli d’Italia 26 to 30%, Democratic Party 21 to 25%, 5 Star Movement 10 to 14%, Forza Italia – Noi Moderates 8.5 to 10.5%, Lega 8 to 10%. , 5 to 7% Alenza Verdi Sinistra, 3.5 to 5.5% United States of Europe Others 0 to 2%.

Update 11.05pm – Awaiting final polling data. The average figure at 7pm in Umbria was 50.06% for Europeans (Province of Perugia 52.20% and Terni 43.85%).

Update at 11 pm – The polls are over and the counting for the 2024 European elections begins.