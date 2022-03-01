EU Ukraine Divides Europe, Zelensky Signs Candidacy: European Parliament vote on 1 March. Borel brakes – video

The European Parliament will take a decision as early as 1 March on the course of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. In an apparent acceleration of the formal process, the European Parliament will debate and vote tomorrow on a resolution containing a request: “Work on granting Ukraine the status of an EU candidate, in line with Article 49 of the Treaty on European Union and in the meantime, continue to work towards its integration into the EU.” The text is expected to be voted on in the evening of March 1. Today, February 28, the Ukrainian President Zelensky Signed the instrument of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. The application will be submitted to the Brussels authorities in the next few hours with a reminder to start a special procedure to allow Ukraine to enter the European Union, in the context of the invasion by the Russian side. In the preceding hours, right in front of the Extraordinary Defense Council, the High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell He had declared: “Ukraine’s accession to the European Union in the near future is not on the agenda.” Then Borrell added: ‘We have to give an answer in the next few hours, not in the next few years. Ukraine has a clear European perspective But now is the time to fight the aggression“.

Application document for Ukraine to enter the European Union

In the past two days, President Zelensky’s heartfelt invitations to European Union leaders to welcome Ukraine into the union sounded as soon as possible. President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel A few hours ago, he spoke of an interstate discussion that would begin “soon.” Shortly thereafter, Michel himself received a clarification on the EU scenario which was nothing but an agreement in this regard. Borrell’s statement now confirms everything: bringing Ukraine into the European Union is not an immediate priority. The voice of the government’s majority in Italy confirms the trend expressed by EU leaders. for the leader of the league, Matteo SalviniThis is the time to “avoid everything that can stir up lives and conflicts.” Referring to Ukraine’s request, he continued, “In these hours it is urgent to return to peace. We need to calibrate every suggestion that should make us think whether it is getting close to it or moving away from it.”

