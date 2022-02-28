Nepali parliament approves controversial US fund package

Nepal Parliament on Monday Approved The controversial $ 500 million funding package with the United States was met with strong opposition and strong opposition from various parties, including the ruling coalition. The main opposition was two communist parties (especially politicians inspired by the Maoists, traditionally close to China) whereby US economic subsidies threatened the country’s sovereignty.

In the end, a compromise was reached in recognizing the aid package: Nepal would not join any strategic, military or security alliance involving US operations in the Pacific.

Funding is provided by the Millennium Challenge Corporation, an American foreign aid organization operating since 2004. The Government of Nepal and the United States have agreed in 2017 to fund the construction of various infrastructures in the country. Roads and electrical connections. But parliamentary approval of the agreement – necessary for funding – has not yet taken place due to major political divisions in its approval.