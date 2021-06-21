‘Enough of the false debate about the undergraduate degree course in medicine and surgery’

We receive and publish the signed letter *

We fully advocate for our university, avoid sterile controversies and work together to promote our university, considering collective regional needs.

False arguments damage our image and nullify the results achieved so far and of which the entire region is so proud.

The undergraduate degree course in Medicine and Surgery was born as a collaboration between the Universities of Catanzaro and Cosenza. The first three years of the degree course will be activated in Cosenza, while the last few years will be held in Catanzaro, where the only hospital accredited to host the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery is located.

A total number of places will be allocated to the interuniversity master’s degree course that will not be offered in Catanzaro: Unicz will maintain approximately 300 places while Calabria students who dream of studying medicine and surgery will be able to take advantage of this new opportunity. The region of Calabria sees itself enriching itself with a new university reality, and also adding health resources in a land where the shortage of doctors and health professionals (also in light of the current difficult conditions) has increased the demand for help and care of the citizens.

Thanks to the scientific results achieved, the offer of training and the commitment of all the professionals who work in it, the University of Catanzaro has taken a leading role in the national academic and health panorama; This allows Unicz to be the driving force for research and healthcare in our region, acting as a catalyst for better results than ever before.

With the launch of this project, the Universities of Cosenza and the University of Catanzaro, bound by a protocol signed by the Deans, will finally be able to begin to think from the point of view of the common good of all Calabrian citizens and students, putting themselves behind the years of narrow-mindedness that has repeatedly referred to this topic in the vicinity of Administrative elections: With the signing of this agreement, the University of Calabria will not be able to start any agreement with other national universities, to open study courses in the health field.

The Germaneto Campus is the only reality in Calabria where the faculties of medical specialties are revitalized which, in the last year, registered a significant increase, thanks to the number of registrations obtained by positioning it as an athenaeum attractive to Italian doctors.

The School of Anesthesia, for example, has 46 students enrolled in the first year, for a total of more than 100 trainees.

In addition to all this, other and new courses of degrees in health professions that include master’s degrees and activation of masters related to new health needs and beyond.

Universities, precisely for the sake of inter-university agreement, began a long series of cooperation, indicating overcoming the locality that resurfaces every time an election consultation approaches.

As part of this new solidarity and scientific perspective, our university has activated an interuniversity course with the University of Reggio Calabria, allowing many Calabrian students to continue studying in Calabria, without having to migrate to other regions to continue their studies. studies.

This collaborative method between different universities has also made it possible to achieve an increase in scholarships for students, almost completely eliminating the number of eligible non-beneficiary students.

In recent years, the universities of Calabria have adopted an organizational line consisting of conventions and planning that has led to a particular interest in the precarious situation in which many of our Earth’s students find themselves: politics takes note, acts accordingly and adds resources rather than cuts.

medical representatives*

Vincenzo Bosco – Evaluation Team

Alessandro Caputo – Academic Senate

Michaela Tallarico – Faculty of Medicine and Surgery

Aldo Messetti – Faculty of Medicine and Surgery

Elena Mauro – School of the Joint Commission of Medicine and Surgery

Fedele Graziani – Joint Committee of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery

Manuel Gabriel – Joint Committee of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery

Antonio Martucci – Student Council

Francesco Cabrino – Student Council

Dr. Marco Pinaro – College of Residents

Dr. Jose Solori – College of Residents