Enjoy 1 year freedom with Airbnb in Sambuca di Sicilia: 100,000 orders arrived

More than 100,000 applications came from all over the world to live for a year in this €1 Airbnb home in Sambuca di Sicilia. The property, a stone’s throw from Belvedere in the Belìce Valley, can be visited on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 March, on the occasion of an open house that will include other initiatives such as the Food and Wine Exhibition of the region’s organic products, with tastings in the field and guided visits.

Airbnb’s announcement of a free one-year stay in Sicily has generated huge media resonance, as evidenced by more than 100,000 applications received in just a few weeks from all over the world. Of these, 22% are from the US population, 15% from Argentina, 10% from India, 8% from Mexico and 5% from the UK, but there were also requests from countries such as Canada, Chile, South Africa, New Zealand, China and Japan. . The initiative is also linked to the possibilities that smart work offers today. In recent days, an amendment has been approved by the decree of “Sostegni-ter” that introduces the “Digital Nomad” or teleworker number into our legal system, defined as “nationals of a third country, who carry out highly qualified work through the “use of technological tools that It allows you to work remotely or for a company even if you are not residing in the Italian state.”

“Excellent news,” said Giacomo Trova, Airbnb Italia’s regional director. “With the emphasis on smart work and hybrid work, more and more people do not need to go to the office every day: for the first time, millions of people can live anywhere in the world. The success of 1 Euro House in Sambuca is proof of this: there is a growing need to compete with oneself and discover other cultures through long-term relocation abroad. For our part, we reiterate our full readiness to Minister Garavaglia to work together to make the destination of Italy more attractive to these new travelers through specific programmes.”

The 1 Euro House initiative is part of a larger Airbnb project to promote conscious tourism that looks to small Italian villages. After renovating and converting four properties into artist residences in the villages of Civita di Bagnoregio (Lazio), Lavignone (Lombardy), Civitacampomarano (Molise), and Sambuca di Sicilia, in 2021 Airbnb decided to continue the adventure with the village of Sambuca. Here he chooses a house for €1 provided by the municipality and completely renovates it. The result is a three-storey house that embodies the charm of historic Sicilian architecture and the comfort of contemporary design. Once the renovations are complete, Airbnb has opened apps around the world to give a person and their family the opportunity to live as a digital nomad for a year at home, and also become a host by renting on one or more platforms.

“From the sale of homes for €1 that was repeated this year with a second call for bids, an economic investment has arisen estimated at no less than €25 million, between direct and induced, giving a breath of fresh air to businesses, crafts and trade. And on the productive fabric of sambuca ”emphasized the Mayor Sambuca Leo Ciaccio and Vice Mayor Giuseppe Cascioppo, creator of the initiative. “But above all, the restoration of these buildings restored the beauty and decoration of our historic center, becoming an example of urban renewal for many other villages.”