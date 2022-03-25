Kate Middleton is gorgeous in a lace dress but in the Bahamas everything changes







Kate Middleton, The Three Dreams Dresses With The Wind Blowing

Kate Middleton She outdone herself on her last day in Jamaica in a gorgeous white lace Alexander McQueen dress inspired by Queen Elizabeth that makes her look like a divine bride. Then the country greeted with a touch of color, a quick change of dress, and here she is in emerald green by Emilia Wickstead, landing in the Bahamas in a turquoise dress from the same designer.

Kate Middleton’s wardrobe for this Caribbean tour truly represents a transition for the Duchess of Cambridge of increasing importance to the monarchy. William’s wife running sandals rope For sparkling party dresses. cool that rose envelope Vampire wifeNot to mention the green tulle dress That left shoulders bare.

Kate Middleton, Alexander McQueen lace dress

Among the daywear, the gold medal definitely goes to a midi dress at the moment In white lace by Alexander McQueen, the designer who also made her wedding dress. Indeed, the new model makes Kate look like one divine bride. This is a fitted dress with a square neck and short sleeves, all in pizza, specially designed for her which enhances her slim and ultra-slim figure, thanks to the white belt that accentuates the waist.

Kate wears it at the military parade, just before leaving for the Bahamas, and wears a sophisticated flat-hat, with a large floral bodice, worn sideways, by Philip Treacy, perfect for her new braided look. The outfit is completed with white Jimmy Choo pumps and a transparent handbag with gold detailing, signed by Anya Hindmarch, which costs £395, about €473.

The Duchess of Cambridge She’s very regal and her outfit is reminiscent of the lace from Dolce & Gabbana and the same Alexander McQueen she wore during Royal Ascot. Everything in her appearance is a tribute to the royal family. On the one hand, the dress was inspired by the dress that Elizabeth wore in 1954 during her tour of Australia, and on the other hand she chose the pearl bracelet that belonged to Lady Diana, the only jewel Kate was wearing at the time.

Kate Middleton, hummingbird brooch

After the military parade, William and Kate prepared to depart: the destination of the Bahamas, the final leg of their official trip. The Duchess of Cambridge has left Jamaica in a completely different outfit. In fact, she chose a colorful outfit, an emerald green crepe dress, fitted at the waist, a flared skirt and short sleeves, from Emilia Wickstead (1380 pounds, about 1652 euros), already worn out. The flared skirt creates some problems for the Duchess when gust of wind He tries to lift the dress, which causes little embarrassment, but she manages to escape in time.

The peculiarity of the appearance is the brooch A Hummingbird shape, a gift the Queen received on her trip to Jamaica in 2002. Citrine and sparkling earrings by Kiki McDonough. At the foot of the gorgeous Gianvito Rossi bodice.

Kate Middleton’s turquoise dress message

If Kate left green, she’d wear a new dress in turquoise, the national color of Bahamas. The dress is also signed by Emilia Wickstead and belongs to the Fall 2022 collection. The peculiarity of the model is the reverse neckline that gives movement to the structured dress with long sleeves and a bell-to-ankle skirt. Lady Middleton paired it with a matching clutch bag and sheer pumps by Gianvito Rossi. On the plane, she had time to change jewelry and replace Sezane’s hoop earrings with turquoise, from which she wore other jewelry on this trip. then melted Sophisticated hairstyleand choose a more practical ponytail.