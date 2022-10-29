October 30, 2022

Energy, America invests 7 billion in hydrogen center

Administration Biden It is considering an investment of $7 billion for the decarbonization of industrial sectors and the development of 10 regional hydrogen centers. The target is to meet 10 million tonnes of gas demand by 2030.”Hydrogen has been a pillar of the economy for decades“.

In particular, we are thinking of exporting even to Japan. This is it NikkeiIt conveys statements David Cranecandidate Joe Biden To the Under Secretary for Infrastructure, Department of Energy. “VWe want to cooperate with Japan, which is involved in using hydrogen as an energy carrier.Crane said. And he added:I would like Japanese companies to participate in this program“.

The US will spend $7 billion to build six to 10 hydrogen centers. The government will bear up to 50% of the costs up to $1.25 billion per location. Commercial proposals from interested parties (private companies, governments, producers, consumers, transport companies, midstream companies) will be accepted till April 2023. Sources close to the government said they were Japanese companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. It is considering making proposals.

