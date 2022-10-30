Lagarde: “Putin? A scary person with eyes that flash and freeze you. Today I think he is a sick and evil person.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin He is “a scary person, with eyes that flash and freeze you”, and the interviewer is “incredibly knowledgeable, and didn’t need folders or someone to outfit him”. This is the clear verdict of the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde Who remembers in an interview with an Irish TV program his meetings with the Russian president. But compared to the cross-haired leader of the past – he adds – Putin today who ordered the invasion of Ukraine “is a sick person, to do such a thing you have to be guided by the forces of evil.” “But I shouldn’t say that, being a central banker,” admits Lagarde.
