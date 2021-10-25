Empoli Inter, Inzaghi limited rotation. Korea during the race, a surprise on the right?

The Inter boss has brought back the Argentine striker and hopes Vidal will also be available for the first leg

After yesterday’s draw against Juventus, there is no time to feel sorry for Inter who will return to the pitch in Empoli on Wednesday. Mr. Inzaghi, in light of the trip to Tuscany, is hoping to get some players back in the pits and is considering the formation to be deployed. Also consider your upcoming important calendar and commitments.

“Inter immediately returned to the pitch at Appiano and the good news is linked to him Korea And Vidal, not available against the Bianconeri. Tocco worked normally and will be among the teams for the trip to Tuscany. The Chilean has got rid of the fever (no risks for Covid), even if he stays at home, but tomorrow he must return to the group and therefore will be available ”We read on Gazzetta.it.

“Today it is difficult to imagine the eleven against Empoli, even if the potential spin will be limited to the maximum. Demarco, instead of Bastoni more than Perisic, could come back. He will help Correa to give the same to attack, but only during the race in progress. On the right will be evaluated Center Dumfries, who confirmed that he is not ready for a team desperately looking for solidity and balance.If Darmian can’t play every three days, there will also be options for D’ Ambrosio or Perisic, with Demarco on the left. The only other doubt concerns his left wing half. But Calhan Davutoglu against Juventus showed that for an hour, in addition to taking free kicks, he can give the essence to the average.”Adds sports portal. See also Relations with the United States

October 25, 2021 (changed October 25, 2021 | 9:02 PM)

© Reproduction reserved

“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”