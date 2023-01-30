Emanuele Morachini is the new president of the province of Brescia

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Now it’s official. Emmanuel Morachini is the new president of the province. For his election of 931 mayors and councilors of the municipality of Brescia, only 36.16% of those entitled to vote (out of a total of 2575), With 867 valid votes. He was the only candidate in contention yet institutional charter Resulting in broad conventions in Broletto.

«It is a great satisfaction and a great responsibility – he commented immediately, at the end of the vote count – I want to be president, Unlock long-awaited construction sites and projects».

He formed a civic imprint, although his name was referred to by the Brothers of Italy, Morachini in the coming days Proxies will be distributed to each of the sixteen provincial council members (The council remained the one elected at the end of 2021). guaranteed by the presence of the two Vice-Presidents, one of the league (Massimo Tacconi in the lead) e One of Pd (The choice is between Antonio Bazani and Filippo Ferrari). The picture should be completed in the next few days.

