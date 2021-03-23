March 24, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres: Your talk show is losing half of its audience

March 23, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres is one of the most popular talk show hosts in the world. The weekly “Ellen DeGeneres Show” has won numerous television awards since its inception in 2003, and the presenter was awarded the President’s Independence Medal and the Mark Twain Prize for American Comedy. The younger 18th season also started with a new record. But the accident continued immediately.

Last summer, behind-the-scenes bullying, racist and sexual harassment complaints shook the public image of funny and afternoon talk by friends. According to internal investigations, three senior producers left the show.

Describing himself as “malicious” in reports of a toxic work situation, DeGeneres first addressed employees internally and then publicly apologized on the first broadcast after the summer break.

This first broadcast of the 18th season reached the highest ratings of a season starter in four years. But very few later changed. Like the “New York Times” referring to the market research firm Nielsen Announced, Has an average of 1.5 million viewers in the last six months – 1.1 million less than the same period last year. 43 percent less.

The number of matches is also low, but »Dr. Bill “(2.5 million) or” Live: With Kelly and Ryan “(2.7) suffered huge losses. The Ellen DeGeneres Show “especially lost with its main audience. 38 percent of women under the age of 54 wanted to see the new season of daytime speakers.

DeGeneres had repeatedly publicly thought about the outcome of their show. Production company Warner Bros. has already announced its 19th season for September.

