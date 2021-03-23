Floods in Australia: “Trees full of snakes”

American broadcaster CNN There are numerous reports of spiders and snakes fleeing the water to reach human homes. For example, the Australian Matt Lovenbos records Facebook Repeatedly updates on the conditions at his farm on Kinzela Creek on the east coast of the country, a little halfway between major cities Sydney And Brisbane.

One of the photos is of dozens, not hundreds, of spiders moving in muddy ground. “It is still raining and the water is getting closer to home. There should be water in the house in the morning, and then the spiders will be everywhere, ”writes Lovenbos. This happened with similar weather conditions in 2001 and 2013, when the insects naturally sought the highest place. That’s the house.

But not only pests, they are also looking for strategies to deal with the extreme situation. “The trees are full of snakes,” Lovenbos writes. If you go by boat in flooded fields, plenty of reptiles will try to go by boat. Fireman Russell Turner described similar behavior on the Australian broadcaster ABC: “A team was on a mission to rescue a family. When they returned to their boat, they found a large number of snakes in it. They then diverted the family, expelled the snakes, and completed the rescue mission. “Here, too, the animals are looking for the highest place, in this case the Life Boat.

The good news for humans and animals: the rain should subside first on Wednesday, followed by sunshine and temperatures of 30 degrees. However, it will take some time until the damage caused by this flood of this century is repaired.