Six lame ducks and a swan at Borgo Egnazia. Chiaroscuro Rules of the Elders of Earth







As the home page of the “Politico” website did, this concept can be summed up: “Georgia Maloney and the Six Lame Ducks”. Or use the variation chosen by the title writers of the German Fass: «Six lame ducks and a swan» (always meaning Melony). The point was the same: a healthy chieftain, landowner and six men at Borgo Egnazia “are in danger, besieged or already defeated,” wrote the New York Times with a deadly crescendo.

In the end, some of the summit attendees had no reason to be in a good mood. And what complicated the Italian G7 was time (two conflicts, one of them in Europe, for the first time since 1945) and an objective element summed up by an image: at the first summit, in 1975, at Rambouillet in France, the participants (there were six at the time, no Canada, agreed the following year) ) represented about 70% of global GDP; Today the world has become so complex that seven produce only 40% of the world’s wealth.

For all these reasons, according to many commentators on the Apulian summit, the participating countries should have mainly played “defense”. Success is when things went smoothly and all goals were within reach. The only problem was the controversial mention of abortion in the final document. The affair is part of a history of tension between Italy and France, or between Macron and Meloni. Both leaders spoke clearly and the Italian accusation against the Transsalpines was that they had created the problem out of nothing and publicized it (via the president’s sherpa, Emmanuelle Pone) for purely electoral purposes.

However, Donald Trump, who left before the end of the summit and after reading the official document, began tweeting insults from the plane at Justin Trudeau, accusing him of misrepresenting his views in 2018. His American colleague. Trudeau was the protagonist of the new Italian government’s exchange of statements with Prime Minister Meloni on LGBTQ rights in Hiroshima last year. The Prime Minister seems to have cracked the jokes with a recent visit to Canada, where the tone seemed more than friendly. Among the leaders in crisis is Trudeau, a loser in next year’s elections (he admitted he’d “gladly give up his crazy job”). In more or less the same conditions, the German Olaf Scholes adds coolness even by German standards. By comparison, Angela Merkel, professional to a fault but also known for her penchant for evenings out with friends and shenanigans, is considered a fun girl.

Immediately associated with Maloney were two Anglo-Saxon leaders, Joe Biden and the Englishman Rishi Sunak. With the latter, especially, Meloni’s understanding was immediate. The two were seen laughing together at the NATO summit while looking at Meloni’s cell phone.



In Alessandro Sallusti’s book-interview, the Prime Minister explained that he was watching a video of Orietta Berti (“Who is Orietta Berti?”). According to all analysts, it is a shame that Sunak lost the July election. For him Borgo Egnazia was a kind of farewell step.