"Electronic bracelet...". Pussy Riot's last slap to Caesar

In Russia the name Maria “Masha” the john He is on the wanted list. The 33-year-old is a Russian singer and activist, a member of the feminist punk group Pussy Riot, the founder of the prisoner rights organization Zona Brava and the Internet media zone, as well as a former member of the Voina group. At Christ Cathedral, the activist sang an anti-Putin prayer in 2012, accompanied by other rebels, all covered in masks. For that gesture defined as vandalism and religious hatred, the woman had to serve two years behind bars with Nadia Tolkonikova. During these two years of imprisonment, Masha suffered abuse and humiliation that did not make her surrender. In fact, it has always been at the forefront of protests in the past 10 years, and has also staged other shows aimed at denouncing various abuses.

The accusation against him

When Alcij Navalnyj was imprisoned a year ago, Masha was also on the square to demonstrate and call on others via social media to do the same. That is why she was charged in connection with the health case, which is a set of criminal measures that were carried out to violate COVID-19 regulations Which authorities launched against ten opponents after the 2021 protests following Navalnej’s arrest. Among the ten opponents, there was also Pussy Riot, who left the country after removing the electronic bracelet, as she was under house arrest. Al-Jokhana was convicted last September and sentenced to one year of “restriction of liberty”. Among the prohibitions were leaving the house at night, leaving Moscow, or even participating in mass events.

inaction

The accusation was that he incited people to violate anti-Covid restrictions in a country where the epidemic was defined as defeat. On February 24, Al-Ghoukhana decided to remove her salary electronic bracelet In protest, just as President Putin began his “special military operation” in Ukraine. And he posted on Twitter a picture of the bracelet being cleanly cut. On April 21, the court sentenced Masha to 21 days in prison, and after five days, the Ministry of Justice added her name to the wanted list. At the moment no one knows where he is. But many are betting that it will soon be heard.