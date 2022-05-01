He ran into the A4 and died, identifying the man: he was a truck driver

Want to advertise on this site?

The man who was at night was identified in the morning Was killed in a head-on collision on the A4 highway, Between the municipalities of Brescia and Ospidaleto. He was a citizen of Eastern Europe, a Ukrainian national, and a hijacker who was parked with his vehicle in the Waltrombia service area.

According to the reconstruction by the agents of the Serious Traffic Police The man drowned on the way to Milan. Between the second and third brand lanes, from more than one car. The tragedy occurred in the area between the service area and the Presia Owest exit: motorists who drowned the truck at 1 a.m. immediately realized what had happened and immediately raised the alarm. In addition to Siriat’s agents, Brazilian firefighters intervened at the scene and recovered the body.

The man was undocumented, and agents to identify him heard the story of colleagues parked in a nearby service area. According to reconstructions, the kidnapper spent the evening in the company of other truckers, did not see him in the morning and immediately contacted him about the night crash. It is not immediately clear why the man was in the middle of the roadInvestigations into this are ongoing.

