Electrified motors and modern aesthetics

The Ford Fiesta is presented in its new form, with a renewed aesthetic and strong character, enhanced technologies and an advanced mild hybrid drive that makes the compact car more future-ready. The distinctive exterior design elevates the expressive aesthetic of the Fiesta, which has long attracted customers.

And it certainly won’t go unnoticed on the roads either thanks Significant differences between the available settings. The range includes Plus, Titanium, ST-Line and Active variants, which stand out thanks to the elegant details and new exterior colors, wheel design and interior finishes. The new Fiesta range expands with the introduction of exclusive, high-profile X versions that enhance the character of the ST-Line and Active series.

The new Fiesta is equipped with Latest generation technologyAnd To ensure more complete equipment than ever before and allow for a connected and intelligent driving experience. For the first time, the bodies will be equipped with LED headlights with innovative Matrix technology, available as an option, which provide the functions of anti-glare high beam and light beam pattern adjustment, ensuring better visibility in challenging conditions. Terms.

The instrument panel with a 12.3-inch digital display is new and is able to provide all the useful data for the driver to navigate safely. They made their debut Local Hazard Information and Fault Alert functions in the new Ford Fiesta, along with advanced driver assistance technologies.

Electrified engines from Fiesta let customers Save fuel and reduce emissionsand maximize driving pleasure. The mild-hybrid technology of the EcoBoost Hybrid 48V helps improve efficiency and fuel consumption while enhancing already popular driving dynamics with more responsive acceleration. The option of the seven-speed PowerShift automatic gearbox ensures fast and smooth shifting for a comfortable and reassuring driving experience.

Ford also unveiled the new ST version of the Fiesta, Developed by Ford Performance. The driving experience is enhanced with new LED Matrix headlights, exclusive performance seats and design details that give the car a sporty look, such as the grille, available in new Crystal Gray, and the exclusive new Mean Green paintwork.