Incentives related to merit and age, it will be easier to make a career

Two days to try to close the first renewal of bypass subordinate condition, which are the central functions that include ministries, tax agencies and non-economic public bodies such as INPS and INAIL. With the “variant” of the strike announced by CGIL and UIL against the government’s maneuver led by Mario Draghi. And resume negotiations between Aran and the unions today and continue tomorrow. On the table is the last draft presented by Antonio Nadeo, President of Aran. The intent is to “check” whether the conditions are in place to close the agreement. Otherwise, negotiations will be suspended and the central missions contract will be postponed until next year. In the last text handed over to the unions, Aran decided to take a few more steps to meet the shortcuts. The first relates to “horizontal economic progress”. These are the new “steps” introduced into the contract with the reform of the professional system, which will be partly related to merit (the assessment will be 40 percent) and partly to term of service. The “step” for an official in the third region will rise to a total of 2,200 euros per year, for assistants in the second region to 1,200 euros total per year, and those for operators in the first region to 800 euros. Whoever doesn’t get “clicks” for six years in a row will get an extra score for the competition, even if he doesn’t get positive ratings.

Smart work system, new rules from January: individual agreement, dismissal, no overtime. What changes

the passage

On the other hand, those who have already got the chance will have to wait three years to be able to compete for the next stage. Another point considered relevant was amended in the recent draft contract that was proposed by Aran. At the first application of the new professional system, the steps between different areas will be simplified. In short, upgrades will be easier. It may occur by detracting from the possession of the qualification, but taking into account the length of service. What does this really mean? The operator of the first zone (ministry clerk, or custodian), will be able to pass in the second zone, the assistant zone (which includes for example those who work at the counter), without the need for a matriculation as required by the external access requirements. It is sufficient to have at least eight years of experience in the first field. The same applies to the transition from the second region to the third, that is, the domain of administrators. Today this step means possession of the degree. With the entry into force of the new professional system, anyone in the second field can be “promoted” to third place even if they do not hold the title. It will be sufficient to have at least 10 years of experience. These are watered down requirements compared to previous drafts, when consecutive 10-year experience requirements were indicated for sections I to domain II, and 15 years from II to III. With the new professional system, a fourth field, the field of higher professionalism, will also be born. Kind of “flaps” area. At first it will be empty, then gradually it will welcome the experts who will be assigned to the recovery plan. The salary will consist of a salary in the form of a schedule, a position and a result, and in general, it will total about 60 thousand euros per year.

simulation

Then there is the issue of schedule increases, those that will go to all sector workers. The average increase will be 4.15%. It will range from a minimum of 60 euros for the first region to a maximum of 114 euros for the third. In short, if the contract is signed next year, significant net monthly increases will arrive in the payroll of employees of ministries, bodies and non-economic public bodies. Also thanks to the simultaneous reduction of personal income tax rates decided by the government that will be included in the maneuver. According to the estimates made by the messenger (see table on the page), for officials of the third region, there will be net increases of 87 euros per month for the Ministry of Public Education, amounting to 137 euros net from the Ministry of Health. Only slightly above 136 euros per month net which will instead increase the payroll of Ministry of Economy officials. Followed by increases for the Ministry of Economic Development, 115 euros per month, and agricultural policy increases, 113 euros per month.