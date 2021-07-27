Tokyo Olympics: Live broadcast of the results of the Azzurri and today’s race, July 27

All the Italians in the race

23.45 – triathlon Ladies race: Alice Peto, Angelica Olmo and Verena Steinhauser

3.00 – beach volleyball Preparatory stage: Wolf / Nikolai Against Japanese Jutsu / Shiratori

3.36 – I swim Women’s 200 semi-final rounds: Federica Pellegrini. 3.59 – Final 100 Back: Thomas will be. 4.17 – Women’s 100 breaststroke final: Martina Carraro. 4.35 – Men’s 200 Butterfly Semi-Final: Federico Bordisso and Giacomo Carini. 4.58 – Women’s 200 semi-finals: Ellaria Cusinato and Sarah Franceschi.

4.50 – judo – Preliminary rounds – men’s final – 81 kg: Christian Parlatti 5.13 – Preliminary rounds – Women’s final -63 kg: Maria Centracio

5.13 – Shooting Thirty-second and sixteenth man: Mauro Nespoli

5.30 – Tennis Third round of Female Singles: Camila Giorgi Carolina Pliskova

6.06 – Amplifiers – Round of 16 – 57-60 kg for women Rebecca Nicoli. 7.42 – Round of 16 64-69 kg for women: Angela Carini.

4.25 – Fence – Quarter-finals – Women’s Team Sword Final: Rossella Viamingo, Federica Isola, Mara Navarra and Alberta Santuccio

4.50 – Weights Women’s 59 kg group: Maria Grazia Alemanno

5.05 – Fila – laser beam: Silvia Zinaro

6.15 – shooting 10m mx rifle qualifications: Sofia Chicarello and Marco Soppini

7.00 – Boat Women’s K1 slalom semi-finals: Stephanie Horn

8.30 – Water polo – Men of Group A: Italy – Greece

8.00 – Cycling – MTB Women: Eva Lechner

9-25 – volleyball The second group of women: Italy and Turkey

10.25 – basket 3×3 Women’s group stage: Russia and Italy

12.22 – I swim Men’s 100m Freestyle Preliminary Rounds: Thomas Ciccone and Alessandro Merisi. 13.55 – Men’s 800m Freestyle Preliminary Rounds: Gabriel Detti and Gregorio Paltrinieri

12.45 – artistic gymnastics Women’s comprehensive final: Alice D’Amato, Asia D’Amato, Vanessa Ferrari and Martina Maggio

12.50 – Weights – Group A 64 kg Women: Georgia Pordenion