June 17, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The Elder Scrolls 6 will be supported post-launch and will not use Unreal Engine 5: Todd Howard talks about the game

The Elder Scrolls 6 will be supported post-launch and will not use Unreal Engine 5: Todd Howard talks about the game

Gerald Bax June 17, 2024 2 min read

Todd Howard talked a little about The Elder Scrolls 6, revealing some details, such as the fact that there is an intention to support it over time and what technologies it is built on.

Manuscripts of the Sixth Sheikh

The Elder Scrolls 6 Far from it, because the teaser is years old and because it will take some time before it’s released. The hope is that there will be room for discovery in these years Something new about the gameBut as development continues.

In this particular regard, in an interview with MrMattyPlays, Todd Howard Talk briefly about the role-playing game.

Howard’s speech in The Elder Scrolls 6

Howard spoke about his desire to provide long-term support for TES 6: “Given what Skyrim or other games did, for Elder Scrolls 6… yeah, I’ll stop there,” Howard joked, before adding: “We know That people are going to be playing it for a long time so a game like this doesn’t just mean beyond the content, what it means for your character, what it means for other things that make us say, “Hey, could this be something.” Have you guys come back?” We see that with Skyrim and what people are doing in the game today. Even though it’s popular, what do people do when they come back into the game after leaving it for a few years?”

Howard also said that the technology used in Starfield was the “starting point” for The Elder Scrolls 6, “so obviously we’re going to try Another leap in quality In technology, looking at what will come in the future, how to do it, and striving for higher and higher.” But when asked to talk about this technology, Howard did not give up, and simply said: “For now, this is a secret!” .

See also  Video analysis reveals the performance of classic games for PSX and PS2 - Nerd4.life

Howard was also asked if he was a type Procedural generation What was seen in Starfield will be carried over to games like Elder Scrolls 6. Howard’s response was ambiguous and said that procedural generation “has always been a tool in our toolbox.”

It was Howard Very vague in his answersIn unclear sentences, but it’s understandable considering we’re talking about a game that will still require years of work. Instead, he was more direct about the fact that it’s been a full six years since TES 6’s first and only teaser.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

FromSoftware is asking players of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree to limit online spoilers

June 17, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Amazing aerial shots without a drone and for free: This Google service is amazing

June 17, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Capcom reveals how much larger Monster Hunter Wilds maps are compared to previous games

June 16, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

The Elder Scrolls 6 will be supported post-launch and will not use Unreal Engine 5: Todd Howard talks about the game

June 17, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

You’ll never imagine what archaeologists discovered in the basement of George Washington’s home

June 17, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

America, Biden and Obama’s Attack on Trump: “Bleeding? Outrageous”

June 17, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Porsche, the leaked images are impressive: these secret tests will go down in history Exclusive photos

June 17, 2024 Karen Hines