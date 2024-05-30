May 30, 2024

Economic agenda for May 31, 2024

Karen Hines May 30, 2024

Italian Stock Exchange

Shareholders meetings to approve the 2023 financial statements

Board of Directors meeting to examine the financial statements for the first quarter of 2024

Oba

  • A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by SGG Holding for the shares is underway Says Jeter. The process will end on June 21, 2024.

  • A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell II for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavi Systems. The process will end on July 19, 2024.

  • An obligatory aggregate takeover (OPA) offer promoted by CGN Futuro and E-Farm for the shares is underway H-Farm. The process will end on June 4, 2024.

evaluation

Italy

  • Moody’s updates its rating On sovereign debt (current rating: “Baa3”; stable outlook).

France

  • S&P Global raised its credit rating On sovereign debt (current rating: “AA”; outlook negative).

Germany

  • DBRS updated their rating On sovereign debt (current rating: “AAA”; stable outlook).

Spain

  • DBRS updated their rating On sovereign debt (current rating: “A”; outlook stable).

total economy

Italy

  • Bill (End) for the first quarter of 2024 (or 10.00). Consensus: +0.3% S/F; +0.6% y/y.

  • Unified index Consumer prices (Preliminary) in May 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +0.7% y/y (previous: +0.5% m/m; +0.9% y/y).

  • Guide for Consumer prices (Preliminary) in May 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +0.8% y/y (previous: 0.1% m/m; +0.8% y/y).

  • Industrial turnover In March 2024 (12.00). Consensus: Second

Europe

  • Guide for Consumer prices (Flash estimate) in May 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +2.5% YoY (previous: +2.4% YoY).

  • Guide for Consumer prices (Basic Estimate, Flash Estimate) in May 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: N/A (previous: +2.8%).

Germany

  • Retail Until April 2024 (or 08.00). Consensus: -0.1% m/m.

France

  • Bill (Final) for the first quarter of 2024 (08.45 am). Consensus: +0.2% y/y.

  • Unified index Consumer prices (Tentatively) in May 2024 (08.45 AM). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +2.5% YoY.

Japan

  • Unemployment rate In April 2024 (01.30 AM). Consensus: 2.6%.

  • Retail In April 2024 (01.50 AM). Consensus: +1.9% y/y.

  • Industrial production (Tentatively) in April 2024 (01.50 AM). Consensus: +1.5% mo/m.

United State

  • Consumption expenses (nominal) until April 2024 (14.30). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m.

  • Family income Until April 2024 (14.30). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m.

  • Consumption contraction In April 2024 (2.30pm). Consensus: +2.7% y/y.

  • Consumption contraction (Basic) April 2024 (raw 14.30). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +2.8% a/a.

  • Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). In May 2024 (3.45pm). Consensus: 40.5.


