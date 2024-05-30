Angelina mango and cone. Spanish interview full of misunderstandings – video

Angelina Mango presents her latest album “Poké melodrama” and gave an interview to the Spanish program “La resistencia” on Movistar+, in which it seems that she does not fully understand what is being asked of her. Before starting, the interviewer and singer reach an agreement: they try to reach an agreement on translations, using only English as a final solution. Therefore, during the conversation, misunderstanding comes. “Do you want questions about your career or would you prefer something about Italy?” asks the host, who begins speaking, in his own way, in Italian. “Italian cars like Lamborghini, Ferrari and Bugatti are certainly attractive…” “appetite?” Angelina asks in amazement. “Last name, second name,” he urges. “Ferrari, yes yes, the title,” answers the singer. But the word “surname” initially sounds very different to Spanish ears. So, with the promise of making Italian words more Spanish and vice versa during the interview, Angelina asks the host: “What is a coneo?” Aka Kunio, damn it. “It’s a wonderful thing…” says the announcer, amid laughter from the audience. Since then, a series of misunderstandings, addressed by fans, have gone viral on social media.

The full interview Found here.

Read also: