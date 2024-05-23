Economic agenda for May 23, 2024

Italian Stock Exchange
Shareholder meetings to approve financial statements
- Fetsimibe: Enel (raw 14.00).
- Euronext Milan: Bastogi (first call, 10.30am).
- Euronext Growth Milan: Polygraphic printing (First call, 10:00 AM).
Board of Directors to examine financial statements for 2023
Oba
- A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell II for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavi Systems. The process will end on July 19, 2024.
- An obligatory aggregate takeover (OPA) offer promoted by CGN Futuro and E-Farm for the shares is underway H-Farm. The process will end on June 4, 2024.
Government bonds
- The Ministry of Economy and Finance announcesQuantity and characteristics of short-term BTPs and indexed BTPs Which will be released on May 28, 2024.
My quarter
United State
- Medtronic (Q4 2023/2024 – Release before Wall Street opens)
- Intuit (Q3 2023/2024 – Release after Wall Street close)
total economy
Europe
- index BMI manufacturing (Tentatively) in May 2024 (at 10.00 AM). Consensus: 46.3 (previous: 45.7).
- index Small and medium business services (Tentatively) in May 2024 (at 10.00 AM). Consensus: 53.5 (previous: 53.3).
- index Composite PMI (Tentatively) in May 2024 (at 10.00 AM). Consensus: 52.0 (previous: 51.7).
Germany
- index BMI manufacturing (Tentatively) in May 2024 (9.30am). Consensus: 43.3 (previous: 42.5).
- index Small and medium business services (Tentatively) in May 2024 (9.30am). Consensus: 53.5 (previous: 53.2).
France
- index BMI manufacturing (Tentatively) in May 2024 (9.15 am). Consensus: 45.7 (previous: 45.3).
- index Small and medium business services (Tentatively) in May 2024 (9.15 am). Consensus: 51.8 (previous: 51.3).
Great Britain
- index BMI manufacturing (Tentatively) in May 2024 (10.30am). Consensus: 49.4 (previous: 49.1).
- index Small and medium business services (Tentatively) in May 2024 (10.30am). Consensus: 54.6 (previous: 55.0).
Japan
- index BMI manufacturing (Tentatively) in May 2024 (02.30 AM). Consensus: 49.7 (previous: 49.6).
United State
- Weekly orders for Unemployment benefits (raw 14.30). Consensus: 220 miles.
- index Markit Manufacturing PMI (Initial) May 2024 (3.45pm). Consensus: 50.0 (previous: 50.0).
- index Markit Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). (Tentatively) in May 2024 (at 3.45pm). Consensus: 51.4 (previous: 51.3).
- index Markit Composite PMI (Tentatively) in May 2024 (at 3.45pm). Consensus: 51.0 (previous: 51.3).
- Guide for Consumer confidence In May 2024 (4.00 pm). Consensus: -14.0.
- New home sales In April 2024 (4.00 pm). Consensus: 680 thousand.
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
Jeep Avenger: All-wheel drive arrives with 4xe
From GDP to climate, comparison between Italy and Europe
Income scale, from car to large hotel to comparison with Istat data: expenses in the spotlight