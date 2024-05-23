May 23, 2024

Economic agenda for May 23, 2024

Karen Hines May 23, 2024

Italian Stock Exchange

Shareholder meetings to approve financial statements

  • Fetsimibe: Enel (raw 14.00).

  • Euronext Milan: Bastogi (first call, 10.30am).

  • Euronext Growth Milan: Polygraphic printing (First call, 10:00 AM).

Board of Directors to examine financial statements for 2023

Oba

  • A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell II for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavi Systems. The process will end on July 19, 2024.

  • An obligatory aggregate takeover (OPA) offer promoted by CGN Futuro and E-Farm for the shares is underway H-Farm. The process will end on June 4, 2024.

Government bonds

  • The Ministry of Economy and Finance announcesQuantity and characteristics of short-term BTPs and indexed BTPs Which will be released on May 28, 2024.

My quarter

United State

  • Medtronic (Q4 2023/2024 – Release before Wall Street opens)

  • Intuit (Q3 2023/2024 – Release after Wall Street close)

total economy

Europe

  • index BMI manufacturing (Tentatively) in May 2024 (at 10.00 AM). Consensus: 46.3 (previous: 45.7).

  • index Small and medium business services (Tentatively) in May 2024 (at 10.00 AM). Consensus: 53.5 (previous: 53.3).

  • index Composite PMI (Tentatively) in May 2024 (at 10.00 AM). Consensus: 52.0 (previous: 51.7).

Germany

  • index BMI manufacturing (Tentatively) in May 2024 (9.30am). Consensus: 43.3 (previous: 42.5).

  • index Small and medium business services (Tentatively) in May 2024 (9.30am). Consensus: 53.5 (previous: 53.2).

France

  • index BMI manufacturing (Tentatively) in May 2024 (9.15 am). Consensus: 45.7 (previous: 45.3).

  • index Small and medium business services (Tentatively) in May 2024 (9.15 am). Consensus: 51.8 (previous: 51.3).

Great Britain

  • index BMI manufacturing (Tentatively) in May 2024 (10.30am). Consensus: 49.4 (previous: 49.1).

  • index Small and medium business services (Tentatively) in May 2024 (10.30am). Consensus: 54.6 (previous: 55.0).

Japan

  • index BMI manufacturing (Tentatively) in May 2024 (02.30 AM). Consensus: 49.7 (previous: 49.6).

United State

  • Weekly orders for Unemployment benefits (raw 14.30). Consensus: 220 miles.

  • index Markit Manufacturing PMI (Initial) May 2024 (3.45pm). Consensus: 50.0 (previous: 50.0).

  • index Markit Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). (Tentatively) in May 2024 (at 3.45pm). Consensus: 51.4 (previous: 51.3).

  • index Markit Composite PMI (Tentatively) in May 2024 (at 3.45pm). Consensus: 51.0 (previous: 51.3).

  • Guide for Consumer confidence In May 2024 (4.00 pm). Consensus: -14.0.

  • New home sales In April 2024 (4.00 pm). Consensus: 680 thousand.


