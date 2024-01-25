Economic agenda for January 26, 2024

MEF places a BOT every six months
to Eduardo Fagnani
January 25, 2024, Raw 17:14
Italian Stock Exchange
Capital increase
- The last day to list the rights related to increasing the company's capital Portobello. The process will end on February 1, 2024.
Offering government bonds
Italy
- Issuance The BOT expires on July 31, 2024 (midterm). Amount offered: 7.5 billion euros.
My quarter
United State
- American Express (Q4 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)
total economy
Europe
- Money supply (Total M3) seasonally adjusted to December 2023 (10.00 AM). Consensus: -0.6% y/y.
Germany
- Guide for Consumer confidence In February 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: -24.5.
France
- Guide for Consumer confidence In January 2024 (08.45 AM). Consensus: 90.0.
United State
- Consumption expenses (nominal) in December 2023 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.5% mo/m.
- Family income From December 2023 (at 14.30). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m.
- Consumption contraction December 2023 (raw 14.30). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +2.6% a/a.
- Consumption contraction (Basic) December 2023 (raw 14.30). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +3,0% a/a.
