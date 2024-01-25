January 25, 2024

Economic agenda for January 26, 2024

MEF places a BOT every six months

to Eduardo Fagnani
January 25, 2024, Raw 17:14

Italian Stock Exchange

Capital increase

  • The last day to list the rights related to increasing the company's capital Portobello. The process will end on February 1, 2024.

Offering government bonds

Italy

  • Issuance The BOT expires on July 31, 2024 (midterm). Amount offered: 7.5 billion euros.

My quarter

United State

  • American Express (Q4 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

total economy

Europe

  • Money supply (Total M3) seasonally adjusted to December 2023 (10.00 AM). Consensus: -0.6% y/y.

Germany

  • Guide for Consumer confidence In February 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: -24.5.

France

  • Guide for Consumer confidence In January 2024 (08.45 AM). Consensus: 90.0.

United State

  • Consumption expenses (nominal) in December 2023 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.5% mo/m.

  • Family income From December 2023 (at 14.30). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m.

  • Consumption contraction December 2023 (raw 14.30). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +2.6% a/a.

  • Consumption contraction (Basic) December 2023 (raw 14.30). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +3,0% a/a.

