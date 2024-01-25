Economic agenda for January 26, 2024

MEF places a BOT every six months

Italian Stock Exchange Capital increase The last day to list the rights related to increasing the company's capital Portobello. The process will end on February 1, 2024. Offering government bonds Italy Issuance The BOT expires on July 31, 2024 (midterm). Amount offered: 7.5 billion euros. My quarter United State American Express (Q4 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release) total economy Europe Money supply (Total M3) seasonally adjusted to December 2023 (10.00 AM). Consensus: -0.6% y/y. Germany Guide for Consumer confidence In February 2024 (08.00 AM). Consensus: -24.5. France Guide for Consumer confidence In January 2024 (08.45 AM). Consensus: 90.0. United State Consumption expenses (nominal) in December 2023 (2.30pm). Consensus: +0.5% mo/m.

