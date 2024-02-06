Eastbourne International Tennis Championships 2023

The Eastbourne International kicks off this week with some of the world's best female tennis players descending on the south coast for the final tournament before Wimbledon.

This is more than just preparation for SW19, however: Eastbourne is a top event on the WTA Tour with 500 points to be won, double the men's tournament which is also held this week.

With points up for grabs and the chance to build confidence on grass, the eight seeds in the women's tournament are now part of the top 11 players in the WTA rankings.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has always been among the top seeds at major tournaments, but she enters Eastbourne as the top seed due to her status as world number three.

No ranking points were awarded at Wimbledon in 2022 due to a dispute between the All England Club, which banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing, and the ATP and WTA tours, making the rankings position even more impressive. If he can repeat his feat, he will be close to the top two.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 Eastbourne International Tennis Championships.

When is Eastbourne International 2023?

The tournament begins with the qualifying rounds Saturday, June 24, 2023 And reaches the final Saturday, July 1, 2023.

How to watch and stream the 2023 Eastbourne International in the UK

The Eastbourne International will be broadcast live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button and iPlayer for the duration of the tournament.

Matches will be broadcast from 1pm onwards on BBC Two and iPlayer for the first five days, before the semi-finals and final, which will be broadcast from 1.15pm on the final weekend.

There will also be additional coverage of the Red Button from 12pm to 5.55pm for the first five days.

Alternatively, you can tune in to watch the entire tournament live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up now for a free trial and enjoy some of the best tennis games out there.

If you decide to sign up, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial, which also means you can watch hit shows like Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

After that, the subscription costs £8.99 per month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as your Amazon Prime Video library.

Eastbourne International Program 2023

WTA 500 (women's singles)

Qualifiers: Saturday 24 – Sunday 25 June

First round: Sunday 25 – Monday 26 June

Second round: Monday 26 – Tuesday 27 June

Third round: Wednesday, June 28

Quarter-finals: Thursday, June 29

Semi-final: Friday, June 30

Final: Saturday, July 1

ATP 250 (men's singles)

Qualifiers: Saturday 24 – Sunday 25 June

First round: Monday 26 – Tuesday 27 June

Second round: Wednesday, June 28

Quarter-finals: Thursday, June 29

Semi-final: Friday, June 30

Final: Saturday, July 1

Interested in holding the Eastbourne International Expo 2023?

The Eastbourne International is held at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in Eastbourne on the south coast of the United Kingdom.

This is the 48th edition of the Women's Grass Court Championships, the pre-Wimbledon tournament of choice for many ATP Tour players, while this is the 12th time the men have participated in the event.

