ePrix London 2021, live TV race times

Final appointment This weekend’s date with la Return Formula E, which moves towards the final bars. NS London In fact, the ePrix will be held 12 and 13 valid for the World Championship 2021, before the Grand Final in Berlin, where the last two races will take place on August 14 and 15.

partially covered – the ePrix From London It will run on the circuit created inside the ExCel Exhibition Centre, which rises along the banks of the Thames. It is about 2.4 km long and includes 23 curves and is half covered. It also has long straight lines and strong braking, which certainly guarantees many overtaking. The attack mode activation zone, which allows the car to be raised to 225 kW (305 hp), is placed on Turn 16. Then Formula E returns to the UK capital for the first time since 2016. When Nico Prost won a double success with the e.Dams team.

Pilots in conflict – the two station announce Unpredictable As usual. The standings is currently led by Sam Bird (Jaguar) with 81 points, followed by da Costa (DS Techeetah) and Robin Frijns (Virgin).

Times on TV – It will be possible to see both races without coding Channel 20 From Mediaset and Sky Sport Uno pay. The date is set for Saturday, July 24th at 11:45am for qualifying and the Super Bowl, and can be seen on Sportmediaset.it and Sky Sport Action (paid channel). The race will start at 16.00 and will be broadcast on Sportmediaset.it, Mediaset Canale 20 and Sky Sport Uno and Collection. It will repeat on Sunday 25 July, at 10:45am for qualification and at 3:00pm for Race 2, both events shown on the same channels.