November 7, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Scossa di terremoto a Reggio. Sisma avvertito anche a Messina

Earthquake in Reggio. An earthquake was also felt in Regina in Messina

Noah French November 7, 2021 1 min read

The recorded earthquake did not cause damage to property or fibula, a major fear

Editorial Board

The quake was felt in Regio Calabria Every 10.52. The quake was also felt in parts of Messina and Sicily. It was a magnitude 2.9 earthquake.

The epicenter was reported below the ocean floor, at 8 km / h, according to the US Geological Survey. Territory of Pentamel, A short distance from the port of Reggio Calabria.
The quake was especially felt in the city of Reggio Calabria, where many residents took to the streets.
The shock was a kind of shock.

Obviously for the people of Reggio and the people of Messina, this is certainly not uncommon, Considering the high seismicity of the strait area And unfortunately, this part of Italy has set tragic precedents to face in the past.

The recorded earthquake did not cause any damage to property or people, only caused a great deal of panic. The media practice started in these minutes on the most used social networks.

However the magnitude of the quake was mitigated by the depth of the quake and the sea level.

See also  "Some traces." Tadini, a free director and manager, is under house arrest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Italian police? It has the best look in the world. Gardner’s word, former U.S. ambassador

November 7, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Everything is ready: the port is open to 800 illegal immigrants

November 6, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

USA: At least eight deaths at music festival in Texas – North America

November 6, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

4 min read

Cop26 and G20 are just a farce: do we have any idea how much carbon they produce?

November 7, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Earthquake in Reggio. An earthquake was also felt in Regina in Messina

November 7, 2021 Noah French
7 min read

The house bonus: here they come in 2022! Watch out for fraud!

November 7, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Gf Vip 6, Miriana and Nicola couldn’t find a meeting point

November 7, 2021 Lorelei Reese