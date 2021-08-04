EA reveals PC system requirements and limited testing phase – Nerd4.life

EA and DICE announced the release of System requirements Minimum and recommended for computers of beta From Battlefield 2042. In addition, pending the public beta release scheduled for September, a limited number of technical testing phases will also take place between August 12 and 15.

This is a “Technical Beta”, which will be made on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | Yes, it was already scheduled last month, but it has been delayed to allow developers to test cross-play features. Or maybe due to possible problems in the development of Battlefield 2042 suggested by one of the known leaks. Access to a few thousand players will be granted. Those interested in participating can try their luck on the page dedicated to EA PlaytestingAnd to this address.



Battlefield 2042

Moreover, as mentioned at the beginning, EA and DICE have revealed the system requirements Minimum and Recommended beta on computer Battlefield 2042, which you can find below.

Minimum requirements:



Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8 GB

Video Memory: 4 GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 560

GPU (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: 12

Network requirements: 512 kbps higher internet connection

Recommended requirements:

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16 GB

Video Memory: 8 GB

GPU (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

Graphics Processor (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

DirectX: 12

How about, does your PC meet the requirements for Battlefield 2042 beta?

We remind you that the DICE shooter will be available from October 22nd for Xbox One, PS4, PC and Xbox Series X | S and PS5.