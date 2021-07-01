DOOM Eternal: PS5 update problems, Bethesda is working on them

Less than a day agoNext-generation console upgrade for DOOM Eternal, which allows you to make the most of the power PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X | s In order to improve graphic display or add effects such as Ray Tracing. But for Sony users, things didn’t go so well.

July 1 update – Bethesda and id Software are aware of the issues Europe and Australia are having with the DOOM Eternal update for PS5, the company is working on it, and soon it will be possible to upgrade without issues.

As is often the case on PlayStation 5, the hours after the update debuted were problematic and not many were able to upgrade for a free first person shooter. Luckily Bethesda immediately rushed to the shelter During the evening, everything was resolved by posting a product on the PlayStation Store for a refund for the update. But that’s not all, after downloading and installing the new version of DOOM Eternal, players discovered that there is no way to transfer between versions. Campaign progress, which must be restarted from the beginning unlike in the Xbox version, which uses the same save file for all versions.

Waiting to see if the company will implement a fix to support the transfer of archives, we remind you that on our pages you can find the evidence at How to upgrade DOOM Eternal for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC.