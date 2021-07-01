New insurance cannot be excluded.

“ Delta variable should worry us : creates problems from Great Britain to Colombia, We don’t have to make the same mistakes as in the past When the virus was underestimated. It is likely that the number of infections in the UK will also occur in Italy, but if the most vulnerable populations are protected, the effects on mortality and hospitalization will be the same as in England, and therefore will be very limited.“. This is the Ministry of Health’s advisor, Walter Ricciardi , ospite a ‘The Breakfast Club’ su Radio Capital. “discos? They are usually dangerous environments with a virus that spreads through the respiratory system, especially with such an infectious type“.

Ricciardi in discos and in possible closure

“It only takes a few seconds to get infected. Discos can only reopen when very strict control is required With access allowed only for those who have been vaccinated, those who have already had Covid or those who are definitely smear negative once the infected person enters a nightclub and there are susceptible individuals, transmission is safe. Possible closure in October? Nothing can be excluded in the fight against the epidemicHowever, we have every possibility to avoid it, if we continue to respect all the measures that are still in place, and step up vaccinations even more. If we do not do this, we will cause an increase in the number of cases and measures that reduce mobility cannot be ruled out.‘ concludes Ricciardi.