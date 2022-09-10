Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Another Image Leaked Online Before The Show – Nerd4.life

another one picture promotional for Assassin’s Creed Mirage he is It was leaked onlinebefore the official presentation to be held tomorrow evening at Ubisoft Forward, and is also part of the set of illustrations used as “basic art” for the game.

This is not a screenshot showing the gameplay, but also in this case we can receive some interesting information from what is shown in the image.

The Middle Eastern setting that has already appeared in the past is emphasized, and also symbolizes the desire to return to the origins that should characterize the new chapter that Ubisoft officially announced recently but still awaits a real presentation.

In the center of the picture is the hero, who should be Bassem, an ordinary street thief in search of answers and justice, who finds himself embroiled in the murders’ cases in a story involving the hidden, on the streets of the 9th century. Baghdad. Furthermore, the traditional clothing of the killer and the presence of the killer appear hidden blade.

It is very likely that the above tweet will be removed, in case you can see the image in question too this is the address. Pending the scheduled presentation at Ubisoft Forward, details have emerged so far from the official description that sees Assassin’s Creed Mirage as a cross-play, as well as information on parkour, stealth, and setup.