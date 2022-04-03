April 3, 2022

#DomenicalMuseo April 2022, Free Museums for All Events in Padua

#DomenicalMuseo April 2022, Free Museums for All Events in Padua

Following adoption Order-Act 24 March 2022, n. 24This allowed the state of emergency for the COVID-19 epidemic to end, with free Sundays returning to cultural sites.


Starts Sunday April 3Every first Sunday of the month, government museums, archeological sites and cultural sites guarantee free access to all visitors, thus benefiting from a unique effort to enhance knowledge of the Italian cultural heritage.
Even on free Sundays, which take place on normal visitation days, the new security measures of the aforementioned order must be fully complied with.



From 1 April 2022 there will be no need to have a reinforced green pass or base to access monuments, museums, galleries, state monuments and parks, while there will be the use of surgical masks.

Some places can only be booked. The Ministry of Culture recommends that you look at the detailed sheets before planning your visit.


In Padova


Adestino National Museum
Via Guido Negri – 35042 Est (PD)


Not to be missed, there is a stone throwing from Padua Villa Pisani National Museum Via Toj Pizani – 30039 Straw (VE)


In Veneto


Belluno


Archaeological site of Feldray
Piazza Diomo – 32032 Feldray (PL)


Rovico


National Archaeological Museum of Adria
Via Patini – 45011 Adria (RO)


Fratta Polesine National Archaeological Museum
Via Giovanni Tasso – 45025 Freta Polysin (RO)


Verona


National Archaeological Museum of Verona
Stratton San Tomaso – 37129 Verona (VR)

Adestino National Museum
Via Guido Negri – 35042 Est (PD)


Treviso


National Museum of Charles Collection, San Quaidano Headquarters
Via Carlo Alberto, 31 – 31100 Treviso (TV)


National Museum of Charles Collection, seat of Santa Margherita
Via Regiment Italia Libera, 5 – 31100 Travis (TV)


Venice


Marciana National Library – Memorial Rooms
Piazza San Marco (Napoleon Section: Entrance from the Corre Museum) – 30124 Venice (VE)


Galleries of the Venice Academy
Field of Charity 1050 Dorsoduro – 30123 Venice (VE)


Giorgio Franchetti Gallery in Ca ‘d’Oro
Connerazio – 30126 Venice (VE)


Concordis National Museum of Portugoro
Via Seminario – 30026 Portugoro (VE)


National Museum of Marine Archeology
Strada Nuova – 30021 Caorle (VE)


Villa Pisani National Museum
Via Toj Pizani – 30039 Straw (VE)


Museum of Oriental Art Venice
Santa Cross – 30135 Venice (VE)


Aldino’s National Museum and Archaeological Area
S. Via Eliotoro, 56 – 30020 Guardo d’Altino (VE)


Palazzo Grimani Museum
Costello 4858 – 20122 Venice (VE)


https://cultura.gov.it/domenicalmuseo




Info and article photos https://cultura.gov.it/domenicalmuseo








Gallery












