DomenicalMuseo April 2022, Free Museums for All Events in Padua

Following adoption Order-Act 24 March 2022, n. 24This allowed the state of emergency for the COVID-19 epidemic to end, with free Sundays returning to cultural sites.





Starts Sunday April 3Every first Sunday of the month, government museums, archeological sites and cultural sites guarantee free access to all visitors, thus benefiting from a unique effort to enhance knowledge of the Italian cultural heritage.

Even on free Sundays, which take place on normal visitation days, the new security measures of the aforementioned order must be fully complied with.









From 1 April 2022 there will be no need to have a reinforced green pass or base to access monuments, museums, galleries, state monuments and parks, while there will be the use of surgical masks.

Some places can only be booked. The Ministry of Culture recommends that you look at the detailed sheets before planning your visit.





In Padova





Adestino National Museum

Via Guido Negri – 35042 Est (PD)





Not to be missed, there is a stone throwing from Padua Villa Pisani National Museum Via Toj Pizani – 30039 Straw (VE)





In Veneto





Belluno





Archaeological site of Feldray

Piazza Diomo – 32032 Feldray (PL)





Rovico





National Archaeological Museum of Adria

Via Patini – 45011 Adria (RO)





Fratta Polesine National Archaeological Museum

Via Giovanni Tasso – 45025 Freta Polysin (RO)





Verona





National Archaeological Museum of Verona

Stratton San Tomaso – 37129 Verona (VR)





பதுவா





Adestino National Museum

Via Guido Negri – 35042 Est (PD)





Treviso





National Museum of Charles Collection, San Quaidano Headquarters

Via Carlo Alberto, 31 – 31100 Treviso (TV)





National Museum of Charles Collection, seat of Santa Margherita

Via Regiment Italia Libera, 5 – 31100 Travis (TV)





Venice





Marciana National Library – Memorial Rooms

Piazza San Marco (Napoleon Section: Entrance from the Corre Museum) – 30124 Venice (VE)





Galleries of the Venice Academy

Field of Charity 1050 Dorsoduro – 30123 Venice (VE)





Giorgio Franchetti Gallery in Ca ‘d’Oro

Connerazio – 30126 Venice (VE)





Concordis National Museum of Portugoro

Via Seminario – 30026 Portugoro (VE)





National Museum of Marine Archeology

Strada Nuova – 30021 Caorle (VE)





Villa Pisani National Museum

Via Toj Pizani – 30039 Straw (VE)





Museum of Oriental Art Venice

Santa Cross – 30135 Venice (VE)





Aldino’s National Museum and Archaeological Area

S. Via Eliotoro, 56 – 30020 Guardo d’Altino (VE)





Palazzo Grimani Museum

Costello 4858 – 20122 Venice (VE)





Internet information





https://cultura.gov.it/domenicalmuseo









Info and article photos https://cultura.gov.it/domenicalmuseo

















Gallery







































