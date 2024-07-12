July 12, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

At the end of the week, unstable notes passed in a part of the North, Central-South « 3B Meteo severe heat

At the end of the week, unstable notes passed in a part of the North, Central-South « 3B Meteo severe heat

Noah French July 12, 2024 2 min read
Time to study
1 minute, 46 seconds
At the end of the week, unstable notes passed in a part of the North, Central-South « 3B Meteo severe heat
Italy is divided between thunderstorms and extreme heat

Situation: Two-faced Friday in Italy – The tail of the Atlantic disturbance reaches the Alpine bend, with warm-moist and unstable currents from the southwestern quadrants: So the weather in the north is badcheater Showers and thunderstorms It becomes frequent, extensive and intense from morning in the Alps, pre-Alps and mid-altitude plains. Possible critical issues Local conditions associated with heavy rain, wind and some hail. The climate evolution of the regions south of Po is completely different: The dominance of the African anticyclone over the Mid-South continues unabatedBasic conditions of complete atmospheric stability and temperatures are higher than normal.

Weekend weather trends
Weekend weather trends

Weekend weather in the north – Between night and dawn Saturday The weather will return to a rapid improvement in the northwestern regions, while the last rains will last in Triveneto and eastern Lombardy; A reasonable continuation of the day, between sunny phases and very compact passing clouds near the Alpine region and the Ligurian Apennines, there is still a chance of some light rain or isolated thunderstorms. Something beautiful will follow Sunday Apart from some residual daytime condensation developing near the Veil, Alps and Pre-Alps due to new strengthening of the anticyclone. The maximum temperature in Po Valley ranges from 29 to 33 degrees Celsius.

The Sun continues in the Mid-South – Under the influence of a subtropical headland, central and southern regions will enjoy a stable, sunny and decidedly warm weekend. The climate is above average ranges between max 34 and 38 degrees Celsius High inland in Sicily, on plains and inland valleys; Temperature peaks are reduced due to the moderating action of sea breezes in coastal areas. Harsh conditions and high indices of ecological discomfort. A long series of major urban centers and coastlines Tropical nights. The African heat wave promises to be long and intense, and will continue for large stretches next week.The current water problems have become more serious.

See also  Is Michelle Obama the US President in 2024? The hypothesis of the last nomination scares Donald Trump

Do you have a webcam to report to us? You can add it to our network >> webcam in this particular section.

Follow 3BMeteo on Facebook

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

US Court of Appeals gives CFPB more latitude in fighting housing discrimination
2 min read

US Court of Appeals gives CFPB more latitude in fighting housing discrimination

July 12, 2024 Noah French
Messina Tenaro, Sister Rosalia Sentenced to 14 Years for Mafia Association and Receiving Stolen Goods
2 min read

Messina Tenaro, Sister Rosalia Sentenced to 14 Years for Mafia Association and Receiving Stolen Goods

July 11, 2024 Noah French
A shift in US strategy in the Indo-Pacific to contain China
4 min read

A shift in US strategy in the Indo-Pacific to contain China

July 11, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

At the end of the week, unstable notes passed in a part of the North, Central-South « 3B Meteo severe heat
2 min read

At the end of the week, unstable notes passed in a part of the North, Central-South « 3B Meteo severe heat

July 12, 2024 Noah French
Economic Agenda for July 12, 2024
2 min read

Economic Agenda for July 12, 2024

July 12, 2024 Karen Hines
La7, the contract is already prepared for the Rai1 host: everyone really likes him
2 min read

La7, the contract is already prepared for the Rai1 host: everyone really likes him

July 12, 2024 Lorelei Reese
The space station will be visible across Italy tonight in a super bright passage (which will last for 10 minutes)
2 min read

The space station will be visible across Italy tonight in a super bright passage (which will last for 10 minutes)

July 12, 2024 Karen Hines