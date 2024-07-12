At the end of the week, unstable notes passed in a part of the North, Central-South « 3B Meteo severe heat

Time to study

Italy is divided between thunderstorms and extreme heat

Situation: Two-faced Friday in Italy – The tail of the Atlantic disturbance reaches the Alpine bend, with warm-moist and unstable currents from the southwestern quadrants: So the weather in the north is badcheater Showers and thunderstorms It becomes frequent, extensive and intense from morning in the Alps, pre-Alps and mid-altitude plains. Possible critical issues Local conditions associated with heavy rain, wind and some hail. The climate evolution of the regions south of Po is completely different: The dominance of the African anticyclone over the Mid-South continues unabatedBasic conditions of complete atmospheric stability and temperatures are higher than normal.

Weekend weather trends

Weekend weather in the north – Between night and dawn Saturday The weather will return to a rapid improvement in the northwestern regions, while the last rains will last in Triveneto and eastern Lombardy; A reasonable continuation of the day, between sunny phases and very compact passing clouds near the Alpine region and the Ligurian Apennines, there is still a chance of some light rain or isolated thunderstorms. Something beautiful will follow Sunday Apart from some residual daytime condensation developing near the Veil, Alps and Pre-Alps due to new strengthening of the anticyclone. The maximum temperature in Po Valley ranges from 29 to 33 degrees Celsius.

The Sun continues in the Mid-South – Under the influence of a subtropical headland, central and southern regions will enjoy a stable, sunny and decidedly warm weekend. The climate is above average ranges between max 34 and 38 degrees Celsius High inland in Sicily, on plains and inland valleys; Temperature peaks are reduced due to the moderating action of sea breezes in coastal areas. Harsh conditions and high indices of ecological discomfort. A long series of major urban centers and coastlines Tropical nights. The African heat wave promises to be long and intense, and will continue for large stretches next week.The current water problems have become more serious.

