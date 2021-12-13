Do you pee a lot during the day? Watch out for these symptoms

How many times do you urinate a day? If you do it often, it can be a red flag for some diseases.

Going to the bathroom regularly is very important for our health. By urination, many toxins and waste products are eliminated which we do not wish to be in our bodies. The maximum that the body should not exceed is an alarm every 3-4 hours during the day, if you drink a lot.

If the stimulus is persistent, there may be some disturbance besides The discomfort of always having to go to the bathroom, Which may also lead us to fear going out. Moreover, the urge to go to the toilet can also be an inconvenience Overnight, Waking up all the time.

All this can be An alarm bell for some diseases that should not be underestimated at all. Here’s what you might get if you peed more than you should.

How often do you pee? Symptoms to watch out for

The color, odor and frequency of urine can be very important factors in controlling our health. In particular, urination frequently may be a symptom of cystitis, an infection due to some bacteria, It is much more common in women than men.

For men over 45, It could be a symptom of prostate problems.

If you are a woman, urinating more often can be a symptom Fibroid, benign tumor. It’s not a huge problem, but if it’s very extensive, you may need surgery to remove it.

On the other hand, if you also need to drink a lot, You must ensure that you do not have diabetes. If you have diabetes, you should also note other general diseases, Like unstimulated weight loss.

Anyway, the first thing to do is Talk to your doctor Without any fear because he will surely be able to help us.

urine color

The color of urine tells us a lot about our health. The natural color should be light yellow and transparent. Sometimes the color may change if we drink a little water or if we eat certain foods or drinks.

In general, if the color of your urine fluctuates between light yellow and orange, we can rest assured, if the color of your urine is instead darker, it is important to consult a doctor to avoid getting into more serious problems.

