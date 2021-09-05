Djokovic shows emotion at the US Open. party no. 1 lose

New York (AFP) – Novak Djokovic didn’t try to keep his thoughts to himself on the court on Saturday, as he did especially during his first two matches at the US Open. Instead, he released everything, slapping his chest or smiling with a raised fist to celebrate success, pointing to his ear to request sounds from the audience.

That was the Djokovic everyone was used to seeing – yes, winning a Grand Slam stage, of course, as he always does this magical season, but he’s also moving and inward, encouraging spectators to join him on his way to tennis history.

Taking another step forward in his attempt to complete his first man-to-man championship in over half a century, Djokovic advanced to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for his 14th consecutive appearance, returning to defeat Kei Nishikori 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

“I’m not going to spend that kind of emotional moment on the field, for better or worse. In the heat of battle, when you feel the moment is so important… you just want to get these things out of yourself, out of your system — try, I think, riding the wave of energy that you made, that he be with you is the same, both with the audience.”

So, 1st seed Djokovic was able to avoid a series of turbulences that hit the tournament, but the 1st seed, Ash Barty, did not. A day after defeating defending champion Naomi Osaka and two top-five men, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev, Barty blew up a huge lead in the final set and lost to 43rd-placed Shelby Rogers in the US 6-2, 1-6. , 7-6 (5) Saturday night. READ The MG 6 has become sporty with the XPower Edition: it feels like a racing car

“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”