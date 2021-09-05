Xbox Series X may support | S and One Coming Soon Android Apps – Nerd4.life

Xbox Series X | s Even Xbox One may support it in the near future Android app, according to what appeared from XDA, where it is indicated that the file Android Subsystem for Windows 11 It seems to work on Xbox platforms as well.

This may allow Android apps to be accessed on Xbox or evensimulation Complete from the entire operating system, considering that this, in fact, is the running subsystem provided for Windows 11, which practically acts as an Android emulator on a PC.

The question is excellent news for the OS on PC, but it will also open up interesting prospects for the Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, with the possibility Install apps and games Android directly on consoles through this system.

At the moment, there is no confirmation of the problem, which is still common, if not a bug in the information about the Windows subsystem for Android, but it is not certain that this thing can have actual developments.



The Windows subsystem for Android appears to be compatible with Xbox

On the other hand, we have already noticed a certain opening of the Xbox Series X | S towards alternative systems, such as the possibility to run emulators – usually with developer mode trick but not only – on new Microsoft consoles, moreover with excellent results also with respect to exotic machines like PS1.

For now, Android support remains one of the new features planned for Windows 11, Microsoft’s new operating system October 5, 2021, although this support has been moved to 2022.