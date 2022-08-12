Discover 3 home automation ideas

Vimar, an Italian company based in Marostica, allows us to make home lighting smart and combine it with other home automation functions such as managing awnings, blinds and an alarm system. In the Vimar catalog there is no shortage of LED pathfinding lights, light sources and emergency lights, all solutions designed for our comfort and safety. If you want to know more, read the article where we will go over the wonderful world of Vimar Wi-Fi bulbs!

Wemaris a leading civil engineering company, standing out in the home automation sector by providing high quality products at competitive prices compared to the competitors. As for thesmart lightingThat’s clever, Vimar offers many options. The simplest way is to file plug and play system, which allows you to transform a traditional system by replacing it with smart keys Capable of managing lights and blinds in a completely innovative way.

But anyone who wants to integrate all the functions (automation, anti-intrusion, video door entry system, cameras, etc.) B-Mi . system Which allows management to span central axis. There is clearly a right to manage everything usingVimar watch application. Among the various functions that we can control remotely we find:

Customization up to 16 scenarios ;

; Check the status of From Lights and the gods Connected loads I struggle

From and the gods I struggle consumption display from home.

There is also a wide range of aesthetic solutions for panels, controllers and switches. starts from Baseline But I mostly deluxe iKON, From contemporary archy mostly classic idea. Let’s first see how Vimar lighting works and take a closer look at some useful ones Wi-Fi lights are in Vimar’s extensive catalog.

How Vimar Smart Lighting Works

Vimar Wi-Fi lights need a hub to function. This device allows simultaneous management of all lighting points in the house through a Wi-Fi network. This can consist of classic Weimar Gatewhich costs about 80 euros, but it is also possible to do without it if you already have it axle with Zigbee protocol. In this case can to exploit any compatible device, Amazon Echo Plus for example, As a bridge to the Internet.

All Vimar devices are using the . file Bluetooth 5.0 . connectionThis allows the RF controllers to operate without the need for wires and batteries. To complete the smart lighting, we still need two devices: i transformerswhich is used to manage individual light points, and Motors, which allows you to send and execute commands. Both triggers and adapters It is equipped with RGB LEDwhich monitors its condition, consumption and a Free trial connectionThis allows pairing with other equipment such as weather sensors and anti-theft devices to create scenarios.

L ‘Installations It will be powered by A electrician qualified Through Vimar View Pro. It will proceed to pair the devices (via bluetooth pairing), connect them to the gate or other hub, and configure them room by room as needed. Another process that the installer performs, depending on our needs, is the formation of preset thresholds for power consumption.

Once all lighting points are connected, they can be managed throughVimar View App which we also have the possibility to read consumption and Create scenarios predefined, e.g. lo exit scenario for Lower the shutters and turn off the lights with one command. The biggest advantage of a smart lighting system is voice controlFrom this point of view, Vimar is unparalleled. Vimar . home automation interfaces In fact with The main voice assistants: Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple Home Kit.

1. Vimar Twilight LED Night Light

there Vimar LED Night Light he have Solid and compact appearance Which easily adapts to any kind of environment. the device must be connected to a socket; Once you call It works thanks to the afterglow sensor that will turn on the light source when the amount of light in the room decreases and turn it off when the light level returns to normal.

for him Estimated duration (50000 hoursIt makes an ideal lamp for everyday use. he is Suitable for lighting Any room in the house The children’s roomThe disengageThe garage or the Balcony.

2. Vimar . infrared aurora motion sensor

this device useful especially at crossing points Like rooms under stairs, stairs and corridors. Its ignition is regulated by a motion detector that signals the passage of people or animals. Also supplied with light sensor Which turns on when the light level is low and can be adjusted via the front trimmer.

very useful timing function allowing you Automatically turn off the light, if it detects no presence in the room, after a period of time that can range from about 15 seconds to 10 minutes. It is suitable for any environment and can be installed on the wall. he is Available in the lines flat (white) e idea (anthracite).

3. Torch with Vimar charging socket

there Vimar torch 230 volts It’s a lot Useful in the event of a power outage It can be used as auxiliary lighting in the event of a power outage. can be installed Wall But if necessary Detaches and works as a portable flashlight. Thanks to the shoulder strap and the solid metal handle, it produces relaxing And the easy. It must necessarily be combined with panels and switches of the civil series. Available in . series But I (white and silver) E idea (grey).

It can discreetly illuminate any room, It is installed in a normal wall socket It operates two units. If it is fully recharged, once unplugged from the socket, it may containindependence from around eight hours.

