Disclosure of release period and platforms – Nerd4.life

This was announced by Microids and Paul Cuisset Flashback 2 Development started on Computer and console. The game is under development by an unspecified team and will be produced by Microids. Flashback 2 will act as a platform for action and define Conrad B. Hart’s comeback. The release period has also been indicated: The game will be available in 2022.

Flashback was released in 1992, and was “a game ahead of its time” thanks to “innovative gameplay with stunning character animation”. This is how the developers described the original game. Next year, or in 30 years, we will be able to return to this world. at the moment, No reference controllers were identified.



Flashback 2: The logo is everything that was shown

The Microids CEOStéphane Longyeard said: “We are very excited to be able to present this masterpiece of French history to our fans. We want to highlight projects at Microids that showcase the work of talented individuals. Paul Quest is a well-known French innovator, famous all over the world. We are proud to work alongside him and His team. ”

Paul Quest He said, “Developing a sequel to Flashback is something I have wanted to do for a long time. I can’t wait for players to discover the new adventures of Conrad B. Hart, the character created nearly 30 years ago. With Microids, we want to satisfy fans of the original game as well as these players.” Newcomers who love futuristic games. “