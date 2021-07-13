Dirty Italy. Fedez and Andrea Delogo respond this way

Euro 2020And the Zayn Malik He can’t handle England’s defeat well in the final. In a tweet in Italian, he asks:Why is Italy so dirty?».

Read also> Italy – England, Ruvasi “disguised” as an English fan at Wembley. And the cry of victory remained in his throat

Why is Italy so dirty? — zayn (@zaynmalik) July 11, 2021

A noticeable provocation one direction, which disappointed many Italian fans and was targeted with more or less ridiculous answers. The first person to reply to a tweet Zayn Malik It was videos, who posted a photo of their son Leon showing some disappointment.

Among the “VIP” responses to a tweet Zayn Malik There was also, from irony and idealism, from Andrea Delogo. «Look, you were the first to leave your 2D friends boat. We do not learn lessons from traitors’ writes the presenter.

Look, you were the first to leave your 2D friends boat. We do not learn lessons from traitors. – Andrea Delogu (@andreadelogu) July 11, 2021

Also Stefania Orlando Reply to a tweet from ‘rosicone’ di Zayn MalikBy publishing a simple three-color flag and a very healthy-tasting “tiè” he provoked all Italians.

Last update: Monday, July 12, 2021, at 22:59



© Reproduction reserved