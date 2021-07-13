July 13, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Dirty Italy. Fedez and Andrea Delogo respond this way

Dirty Italy. Fedez and Andrea Delogo respond this way

Lorelei Reese July 13, 2021 1 min read

Euro 2020And the Zayn Malik He can’t handle England’s defeat well in the final. In a tweet in Italian, he asks:Why is Italy so dirty?».

Read also> Italy – England, Ruvasi “disguised” as an English fan at Wembley. And the cry of victory remained in his throat

A noticeable provocation one direction, which disappointed many Italian fans and was targeted with more or less ridiculous answers. The first person to reply to a tweet Zayn Malik It was videos, who posted a photo of their son Leon showing some disappointment.

Among the “VIP” responses to a tweet Zayn Malik There was also, from irony and idealism, from Andrea Delogo. «Look, you were the first to leave your 2D friends boat. We do not learn lessons from traitors’ writes the presenter.

Also Stefania Orlando Reply to a tweet from ‘rosicone’ di Zayn MalikBy publishing a simple three-color flag and a very healthy-tasting “tiè” he provoked all Italians.

Last update: Monday, July 12, 2021, at 22:59

© Reproduction reserved

READ  Unpublished information about his difficulties with Gigi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Italy’s victories celebrated by VIPs on social networks

July 12, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Madonna and other Hollywood stars who cheered for Italy

July 12, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Cases increase, some countries closed – RSI Swiss Radio & Television

July 12, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

3 min read

A delicious but dangerous marine fruit that you should pay attention to when swimming in the sea

July 13, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Dirty Italy. Fedez and Andrea Delogo respond this way

July 13, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Coming days, CYCLONE summer break in Italy, violent storms and hail all week »ILMETEO.it

July 13, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Victory for the Azzurri, a minute of applause interrupts the euro group. Football is re-launching us in the European Union

July 13, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt