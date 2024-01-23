Destruction of homes and injuries in the Xinjiang region

A strong earthquake in China in the Xinjiang region: a 7.1-magnitude earthquake, several injured, and damage to homes
Published on: – Last updated:
a Violent seismic shock With a force of 7.1 it hit Chinese On the night between Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd January 2024. One month after the earthquake that killed more than 100 people, the ground began shaking again in the northwestern region, in the area of Xinjiang.
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake in China
The earthquake was recorded in northwest China, near the border with Kyrgyzstan. According to data provided by the China Center for Seismic Networks, the earthquake was recorded at 2:09 local time, and its epicenter was at a depth of 22 kilometers.
What matters, as we mentioned, is the area Xinjiang, but mainly Wuxi County in Aksu Prefecture. The tremor was felt by residents of several cities in Xinjiang, such as Kashgar, Hotal, and the capital, Urumqi, where the upper floors of buildings also shook.
Shortly thereafter, several aftershocks arrived, the strongest measuring 5.3 magnitude.
Houses collapsed and people were injured after the earthquake
According to preliminary information, the earthquake did not cause any deaths because it occurred in a mountainous and sparsely populated area, but it… There will be various injuries and damages.
Initial balance sheet reports 6 wounded and more than 47 homes destroyed Because of the strength of the earthquake. Electricity supplies have been partially cut off, and infrastructure checks are being conducted to ensure the usability of roads and railways.
Rescuers work
Unlike last month, in the Gansu earthquake that claimed hundreds of lives, the hope is that we will not have to count the deaths. But the relief machine immediately set to work to reach the Xinjiang region to provide aid to those in need.
Local and regional authorities have been sent Rescue and emergency teams In the epicenter area, 800 people, 182 vehicles and 32 search dogs were mobilized.
“Coffee fan. Tv specialist. Social media aficionado. Zombie geek. Evil analyst. Web expert.”
More Stories
This is perhaps the oldest runic inscription in Denmark
Valley of Khafre Temple, an archaeological site about which little is known
Germany: Thousands demonstrate against the far-right plan to deport immigrants