January 23, 2024

Destruction of homes and injuries in the Xinjiang region

January 23, 2024

A strong earthquake in China in the Xinjiang region: a 7.1-magnitude earthquake, several injured, and damage to homes

a Violent seismic shock With a force of 7.1 it hit Chinese On the night between Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd January 2024. One month after the earthquake that killed more than 100 people, the ground began shaking again in the northwestern region, in the area of Xinjiang.

