World Cup: USA national football team

(ANSA) – ROME, November 10 – Even USA coach, Greg Berhalter, today announced the list of 26 players called up for the World Cup in Qatar, in which the Americans will be part of Group B along with England, Wales and Iran. . The list includes “Italian” McKinney from Juventus, art’s son Timothy Weah and an Italian with a passport. It’s Twenty-year-old Younes Musa, who plays for Valencia in Gattuso. He was born in New York, but then moved with his family to Castelfranco Veneto, and is distinguished by his possession, in addition to the American passport, three other passports, one English, Ghanaian and Italian.



And here is the USA list: – Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Matt Turner (Arsenal), Shawn Johnson (New York City); Defenders: Tim Remm (Fulham), Sergino Dest (AC Milan), Anthony Robinson (Fulham), Cameron Carter Vickers (Celtic), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville), DeAndre Yadlin (Inter Miami), Chuck Moore (Nashville), Joe Scully . (Borussia Monchengladbach), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls); Midfielders: Brendan Aaronson (Leeds), Colin Acosta (Los Angeles), Tyler Adams (Leeds), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKinney (Juventus), Younes Moussa (Valencia), Christian Roldan (Seattle Sounders) ). ; Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reina (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich), Timothy Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor) (Ansa).

