Deadline for data communications

Payments with points of sale: November 30 is the deadline for communicating data on transactions that were calculated between January 1 and August 31, 2022. Let’s see in detail the information that will be sent to the Revenue Agency.

Payments with points of sale: by November 30th The data of the executed operations must be communicated Electronic payment tools affected him before August 31, 2022.

Let’s see what they are in the next article Information which must be sent to the Revenue Agency.

Point of Sale Payments: Deadline for Data Receipt

Authorized payment service providers operating in the national territory who, through an agreement, allow the acceptance of electronic payments made in connection with the sale of goods and services, and also provide for system operators capable of allowing such acceptance, will have time Until November 30, 2022 for send data related to computed operations From January 1 to August 31, 2022. The previous deadline for applications was October 31.

Moreover, as quoted by the Revenue Agency itself, it was The deadline for sending the information flow has been extended by one day Which, based on the previous indications, must be sent within the second working day after the date of booking the transaction. From now on, when fully operational, data must be sent by The third business day from the date of accounting.

POS Payments: Data to be transferred

All below Information to be transferred To the revenue agency: