Born in America: Europe’s first America’s best prospect

Of the 26 players called up by coach Greg Berhalter, only 9 do not play in Europe and MLS: the most famous is DeAndre Yedlin, although he landed in Miami after a respectable European career, between Sunderland, Newcastle and Galatasaray.

Never happened before. And the impression is that we are facing an almost undeniable trend, because in some seasons, after years of goalless shots without perspective, American soccer has changed the record. He has decided to contaminate himself, do as well as European clubs in scouting and send his best talents to Europe. Wisely, these skills need to be shaped while they are still young.

So it’s no coincidence that important Europe (especially the Bundesliga) is now the collective home of the best North American players. American Christian Pulisic – brought up at BVB and later sold to Chelsea for over €60m – and Canadian full-back Alphonso Davies are only the tip of the iceberg today.

Behind these two big names is a long line of guys from Generation Z who are ready to steal the European scene in the coming years. Raina to Aaronson, Veya to Musa. From Sergeant to Test: All the guys who accumulate additional experience and knowledge in Qatar will, in a few years, create an ever-stronger United States. In 4 years time we have to play our best in the World Cup in USA. Thanks to an increasingly competitive championship, thanks to a start towards Europe, it has never been seen so rationally before.

Here is the team list (Players in bold in Europe)

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergino Test (Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham), Anthony Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Brendan Aaronson (Leeds United), Kellin Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Luke de la Torre (Zelda Vigo), Weston McKenney (Juventus), Yunus Musa (Valencia), Christian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC)

Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Geo Raina (Borussia Dortmund) Josh Sargent (City of Norwich), Tim Weah (Lily), Haji Wright (Andalyaspor)