Leak reveals free games for the first half of April 2022 – Nerd4.life

A new leak revealed a list Xbox Game Pass games Arrival in first half of april. Let’s talk about MLB The Show 22, Cricket 22, Chinatown Detective Agency, Lost in Random, Life is Strange True Colors, Panzer Corps 2, and The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk.

The leak comes from Belbel Kon, a well-known leaker who shared information about free games for PS Plus, Xbox Game Pass, and more. His information has always been proven correct, so it is likely that his list is correct even in this case. Obviously, we specify that there is still a leak, and above all, the list can be partial.

Billbil-kun also revealed Different gaming platforms and dates. Let’s see the details:

April 5, 2022 – MLB The Show 22 (console, computer, cloud) | Cricket 22 (PC)

April 7, 2022 – Chinese Detective Agency (console, PC, cloud)

undated – lost at random (console, computer, cloud) | Life is Strange True Colos (console, computer, cloud) | Pazner Corps 2 (PC) | Naheulbeuk Dungeon (PC)

The official announcement is likely to arrive soon, so there’s nothing left but to wait. We are also referring to the games that will leave the catalog in mid-April.