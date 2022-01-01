Salernitana, new owner of Danilo Iervolino: confirmed by FIFA

Confirmation arrived a few minutes before midnight: from the trustees Susanna Esgro and Paolo Bertoli letter accepting the binding proposal for acquisition

Danilo Iervolino, 43, from Palma Campania, in the province of Naples, is the new owner of Salernitana: “I will do everything to save the club, I will focus on youth and the growth of the club.” He has the mission of leading the company after ten years of running Lotito-Mizzaroma. “Within ten days Salernitana will be able to change ownership,” said Gravina, president of the Federal Football Association, after the last Federal Council.

He was right because a few minutes before midnight yesterday, the trustees involved in managing the transfer of ownership of the Campania club in recent months, informed the Football Association of the acceptance of the binding proposal, which was made on the last morning of 2021., The Neapolitan businessman had sent to Melior and Widar Trust.

To confirm the conclusion of the process, lawyer Giancarlo Viglioni, head of the Legislative Office of the Football Association, who until the last day approved the transfer of ownership of Salernitana (the only solution to avoid exclusion from the Campania tournament) followed the development of this sensitive case. Iervolino was the founder and president of Pegaso Telematic University.

Last September, Iervolino sold the remaining 50% of its shares to CVC. Two days ago, the new owner of Salernitana acquired 51% of Bfc Media, a group active in the information sector. With the acceptance of the proposal drafted by Iervolino (an investment of just under twenty million euros), the FA will give a forty-five-day extension to define the process. A difficult escape for Salernitana who will be able to play again in Serie A with the aim of making up for the disappointing first part of the season that ended last in the standings. See also Manchester United-Roma: Potential formations and where to see the European League go | first page

December 31, 2021 (change on January 1, 2021 | 01:30)

