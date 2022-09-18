Davis Cup, 2-1 to Sweden: Italy wins group against USA in quarter-final in Malaga.

The duo of Bollelli and Fognini won 7-6 6-2 against Goransson and Madaras, so Italy beat Sweden 2-1 and qualified first in its group (resulting in second place after Perettini’s win for Croatia in the afternoon. So to go). The Azzurri will face the USA in the quarter-finals on November 24 in Malaga. Meanwhile, from Tuesday to today, 28 thousand tickets have been sold and the public is enjoying its success

Italy-Sweden First Singles Matteo Perettini defeated Elias Ymer (World No. 119) 6-4, 6-4. With this victory, Italy are already assured of going to Malaga topping their group, regardless of how the other two scheduled matches end. The Azzurri will face the United States in the quarter-finals. “We’ll find a tough opponent, Frances – Tiafoe et – who reached the semi-finals at the US Open – said Perettini – but I think it’s a tough commitment for them too, and then if we have to go all the way, challenge them all” Matteo played very determined tennis, He finished with 9 aces, never giving up a break point and scoring 91% of the points with 75% of the first balls. He scored two points in the first, four points in the second. Excellent, almost unrepeatable numbers. Two decisive breaks, a challenge well played by the opposition, reached the ninth game of the first set and the fifth game of the second set.

In the second singles, Yannik Sinner surprisingly lasted 2 hours 22 to defeat Elias’ brother Mikael, the other Ymer, the world number 98 and protagonist of the full depth match, 6-4, 3-6. , 6-3. A long arm wrestle ended Davies’ positive streak of being unbeaten in six previous singles matches (three defeats in as many doubles). Sinner had 4 break points in the eighth game of the final set against the Swede at 4-3, but was unable to break serve as he lost the game following the third match point.

Sinner (who won the previous match against Croatian Coric in the third match) added to his opponent’s great evening, making too many mistakes, taking advantage of 37% of break points (6 u 16) and fielding only. 53% of the first balls, 76% of the opponent. In Davis, it confirms that the ATP ranking is not the law, although it is much debated and revolutionary.

“I was a bit tired physically and mentally – commented Neelam, who lost his serve three times in the last set and seven times in the whole match – and I struggled a bit with some lateral movements. , even if the hip – touched more than once – was fine, and I was a little nervous. No energy, it’s because I went into the field knowing that we are still in first place after Matteo’s win. I want to take anything from my opponent’s great performance, of course, I lost the burns, but it was a great week for the team, we finished first as we wanted, now I’m only about positive things I want to think. Some things need to be rethought, admitted Janic, used to taking care of details with fanatical dedication: “Sometimes I make mistakes in some choices, but we change some things in my game, serve. Little by little, the game on the net. There are still some important indoor matches and the Davis finals. I’m not sure we’ll be favorites against America, I don’t think it matters, it’s definitely going to be a very tough few days” .