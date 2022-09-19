Cameroon, a catholic church set on fire: 5 priests, a nun and two lay faithful kidnapped by a group of gunmen

Vatican City. The Santa Maria Catholic Church in Nichang, in the Diocese of Mamfe in Cameroon, was set on fire, and a group of armed men kidnapped five priests, a nun and two lay faithful. This was stated by the papal institution Aid to the Church in Need, which supports Christians persecuted because of their faith.

Bishops’ shock: utter and immeasurable horror

The bishops of the Cameroon region expressed “extreme shock and utter horror”. “This act is unprecedented and without reason,” the bishops said in a document relaunched by the papal institution Aid to the Church in Need. They state that since 2016, the residents of the region have been subjected to violent harassment, the bishops also condemn the repeated attacks against the church, priests and monks, and emphasize that with this gesture, the church fire in Memphi “goes beyond the limit”. Measures “.

Regional Episcopal Conference: We demand immediate release

The Regional Episcopal Conference condemns this act and calls for the “immediate release” of the eight abductees. The bishops assert that the aggressors and those who helped them, “put themselves against God and not against people and none of those who fought against God ever triumphed.”