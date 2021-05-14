Date, time and stream of European media

Boxing, De Carolis vs Richards Tomorrow on TV: The Date, Time, and Stream of the European Supermedi

Boxing eyes on Giovanni De Carolis (28-9-1) That Saturday night will be defiant Liron Richards (14-0) In a match valid for the European Super Medium title. In Manchester the Romanian boxer will enter the ring around 22:30, Italian time, To compete with the English for an important title could also guarantee the winner a chance at a future world championship. The event will be broadcast live exclusively on Dazn (Commentary by Giacomo Brunelli and Alessandro Duran) starting at 20:00, The start time of the boxing meeting expected as a major event is the meeting between Pozzi and dos Santos for the WBA International Light Heavyweight title. But Italy’s attention will inevitably turn to Di Carroles, former world champion in the World Boxing Association, and with a dream about a new opportunity, this time against champion Canelo Alvarez. A dream that may be impossible even in the event of victory: butIf you give me a chance, I will be so happy that I will go swimming in the States. And it will be a satisfaction that goes beyond moneyAt the age of 36, you can still dream big and De Carolis wants to do it starting tomorrow.