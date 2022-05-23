May 23, 2022

Spezia Napoli scontri tifosi

What are the two clubs risking?

Spezia Napoli fans clash

Spezia Napoli clashes between the fans, and this is what the two clubs risk after the violent contacts between the fans before, during and after the match at the Pico Stadium.

Napoli football news. championship spices And Naples It ended in the worst way: not because of the game itself, but because of what happened in the stands.”summit“Where the fans rubbed shoulders, forcing the match to be temporarily suspended.

Spezia clashes Naples

Spezia Napoli what they risk after the clashes between the fans

The Quarrels between Spezia and Napoli fans They were sedated with difficulty, but continued out of the factory to the station. it is obvious that police force They are already investigating who is responsible. Here’s what the two clubs are risking according to today’s edition of Morning:

“It’s crazy to think that the two clubs could pay for rudeness with very high fines, closing down entire sectors or perhaps going to play in a neutral stadium or behind closed doors (which is the biggest risk at the moment: the first appearance in the next tournament without fans.”

