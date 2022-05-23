What are the two clubs risking?

Spezia Napoli clashes between the fans, and this is what the two clubs risk after the violent contacts between the fans before, during and after the match at the Pico Stadium.
Napoli football news. championship spices And Naples It ended in the worst way: not because of the game itself, but because of what happened in the stands.”summit“Where the fans rubbed shoulders, forcing the match to be temporarily suspended.
Spezia Napoli what they risk after the clashes between the fans
The Quarrels between Spezia and Napoli fans They were sedated with difficulty, but continued out of the factory to the station. it is obvious that police force They are already investigating who is responsible. Here’s what the two clubs are risking according to today’s edition of Morning:
“It’s crazy to think that the two clubs could pay for rudeness with very high fines, closing down entire sectors or perhaps going to play in a neutral stadium or behind closed doors (which is the biggest risk at the moment: the first appearance in the next tournament without fans.”
CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be up to date with the latest news, follow us on Google News
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
Gabriel’s path and Coulibaly’s idea
The match was suspended for 12 minutes
Fifth place for Camila Morrone in the Boulder – OA Sport qualifiers